BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China supports efforts by the Myanmar government to protect its national security and opposes recent violent attacks in the country’s Rakhine state, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

Wang made the comments during a meeting at the United Nations on Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)