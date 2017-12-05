FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar says working to ensure returns of Rohingya refugees
December 5, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 2 days ago

Myanmar says working to ensure returns of Rohingya refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Myanmar told the United Nations on Tuesday that it was finalising terms for a joint working group with Bangladesh that will launch the process of safe and voluntary return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees within about two months.

The mountains of Myanmar are seen in the background as Rohingya refugees walk on the road at Nayapara refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Htin Lynn, Myanmar’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told a special session of the Human Rights Council that his government was ready to work with all international partners to ensure the “voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation” and resettlement of the displaced - whom he did not refer to as Rohingya.

“There will be no camps,” he added.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
