EU sends mission to Myanmar to consider trade sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is sending a fact-finding mission to assess whether to withdraw preferential trade treatment for Myanmar over human rights abuses and plans to remove those preferences for Cambodia, EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday.

Aerial view of a burnt Rohingya village near Maungdaw in Rakhine state, Myanmar, September 20, 2018. Ye Aung Thu/Pool via REUTERS

“This high-level mission is in the framework of a potential withdrawal of Everything But Arms. We cannot exclude this outcome. The reason is the blatant violation of human rights in Myanmar,” she told a news conference after a meeting of trade ministers in Innsbruck, Austria.