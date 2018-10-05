FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 5, 2018 / 10:58 AM / in an hour

EU sends mission to Myanmar to consider trade sanctions

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is sending a fact-finding mission to assess whether to withdraw preferential trade treatment for Myanmar over human rights abuses and plans to remove those preferences for Cambodia, EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday.

Aerial view of a burnt Rohingya village near Maungdaw in Rakhine state, Myanmar, September 20, 2018. Ye Aung Thu/Pool via REUTERS

“This high-level mission is in the framework of a potential withdrawal of Everything But Arms. We cannot exclude this outcome. The reason is the blatant violation of human rights in Myanmar,” she told a news conference after a meeting of trade ministers in Innsbruck, Austria.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.