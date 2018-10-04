FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 5:46 AM / in 33 minutes

Supreme Court clears way for deportation of seven Rohingya to Myanmar

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking to stop the government from deporting seven Rohingya men to neighbouring Myanmar, the chief justice said, paving the way for their repatriation later in the day.

A boy from Rohingya community stands near a site where a fire broke out in their camp in New Delhi, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

“We don’t want to interfere with the centre’s (government’s)decision,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

Police on Wednesday bussed the men to the border to be deported for illegal entry, the first such move against the community. The men had been in a jail in northeast India since 2012.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das

