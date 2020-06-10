Malaysia to ask Bangladesh to take back Rohingya refugees found at sea

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will ask Bangladesh to take back about 300 Rohingya refugees detained after a boat carrying them entered its waters this week, Malaysia’s defence minister said on Tuesday.

Malaysia does not recognise refugee status but has been a favoured destination for ethnic Rohingya, most of them Muslims, who fled a 2017 military-led crackdown in Myanmar, and more recently, squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

However, Malaysia has said it will no longer accept Rohingya refugees after tightening border controls to rein in the coronavirus.

“The Rohingya should know, if they come here, they cannot stay,” the minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told reporters.

Malaysia’s foreign ministry will ask Dhaka to take back the detained migrants if they were found to have fled the camps, he added.

On Monday, authorities arrested 269 Rohingya and retrieved the body of a woman from a damaged boat near the Malaysian island of Langkawi.

Malaysia may ask for the migrants to be placed on the Bangladeshi island of Bhasan Char, and planned to ask United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, to re-settle Rohingya migrants in a third country, Ismail Sabri said.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said his country is “neither obligated nor in a position to take any more Rohingya”, and urged the global community to help relocate the 1.1 million Rohingya seeking refuge there.

The UNHCR said the number of resettlement places around the world were limited and may not be an option for most refugees.

“For refugees to be able to live a life in safety and with dignity until such time that they are able to return home again, or find home in another country, what they need is to have protection in the country where they are seeking asylum,” the agency said in an emailed response to Reuters.