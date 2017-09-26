FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Number of new refugees from Myanmar in Bangladesh up to 480,000: agencies
#South Asia News
September 26, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 22 days ago

Number of new refugees from Myanmar in Bangladesh up to 480,000: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rohingya refugees walk to a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

YANGON (Reuters) - The number of refugees arriving in Bangladesh from Myanmar since Aug. 25 has risen to 480,000, international aid bodies said on Tuesday, adding that the figure had risen because 35,000 new arrivals had not been included in a previous tally.

The refugees are fleeing a Myanmar military offensive launched in response to about 30 coordinated attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents on Aug. 25.

“The change in the new arrivals figure ... is due, in large part, to the additional estimated 35,000 new arrivals settling in the two refugee camps, which was not reported in the last situation report,” the Inter-Sector Coordination Group of aid agencies said in a statement.

Writing by Robert Birsel

