January 22, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bangladesh says Rohingya return to Myanmar is delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUNGDUM, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Bangladesh said that the repatriation of Muslim Rohingya refugees to Myanmar will not happen on Tuesday as planned because arrangements were incomplete.

”There are many things remaining,” Abul Kalam, Bangladesh’s refugee relief and rehabilitation commissioner, told Reuters by phone on Monday.

“The list of people to be sent back is yet to prepared, their verification and setting up of transit camps is remaining.”

Under an agreement signed last week, Myanmar is set to receive Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh at two reception centres and a temporary camp near their common border starting on Tuesday and continuing over the next two years.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie

