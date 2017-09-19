FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Myanmar to address rights abuse allegations
#South Asia News
September 19, 2017 / 7:08 PM / a month ago

U.S. urges Myanmar to address rights abuse allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives for a meeting at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday urged Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to facilitate humanitarian aid for people affected by the violence in Rakhine State and to address “deeply troubling” human rights abuse allegations, the State Department said.

In a call with Suu Kyi, Tillerson welcomed Myanmar’s commitment to allow the return of refugees who have fled the violence that has roiled the country in recent weeks, the State Department said.

Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

