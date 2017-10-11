U.N. rights office urges Myanmar's Suu Kyi to 'stop the violence'

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over the Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - A senior United Nations human rights official called on Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday to stop the violence and discrimination against the Muslim Rohingya minority.

“Our ask of Aung San Suu Kyi is certainly to immediately stop the violence,” Jyoti Sanghera, head of the Asia and Pacific region of the U.N. human rights office, told a briefing held to present its report on the army campaign against Rohingya in northern Rakhine state.

Sanghera voiced concern that Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh might be “incarcerated or detained” on return to Myanmar, where she said they lacked citizenship and other civil and political rights.