(Reuters) - Those responsible for mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya must not escape punishment, Britain’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday after a damning United Nations report on atrocities in Myanmar.

British Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field speaks during a briefing in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

“There cannot and must not be impunity for such acts,” junior foreign minister Mark Field said.