U.N. Myanmar expert wants genocide investigation

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar sees growing evidence to suspect genocide has been committed and wants prosecutions for crimes committed against entire ethnic and religious groups, she said in a report published on Friday.

Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee addresses a news conference after her report to the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Yanghee Lee, in a report submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council, said she was “increasingly of the opinion that the events bear the hallmarks of genocide and therefore calls in the strongest terms for accountability.”

“The government leadership who did nothing to intervene, stop, or condemn these acts must also be held accountable.”