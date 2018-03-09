FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
March 9, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. Myanmar expert wants genocide investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar sees growing evidence to suspect genocide has been committed and wants prosecutions for crimes committed against entire ethnic and religious groups, she said in a report published on Friday.

Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee addresses a news conference after her report to the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Yanghee Lee, in a report submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council, said she was “increasingly of the opinion that the events bear the hallmarks of genocide and therefore calls in the strongest terms for accountability.”

“The government leadership who did nothing to intervene, stop, or condemn these acts must also be held accountable.”

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.