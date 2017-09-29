FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Human Rights Council extends Myanmar mission until September 2018
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 18 days ago

U.N. Human Rights Council extends Myanmar mission until September 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Rohingya refugee washes in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council decided on Friday to extend the mandate of a fact-finding mission in the country by six months, until September 2018, as requested by the mission’s leader, but over the objections of Myanmar, China and the Philippines.

Myanmar’s representative on the council, Hau Khan Sum, said the mission was “not helpful, it is not in line with the situation on the ground and would do no good to finding a solution to Rakhine issues”, referring to violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

The council backed the resolution, which was put forward by Estonia on behalf of the European Union, without a vote.

Reporting by Tom Miles

