GENEVA (Reuters) - Targeted sanctions must be made to work against Myanmar’s military leaders, U.N. human rights investigator Yanghee Lee told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after revealing she had been barred from the country.

U.N. Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Situation in Myanmar Yanghee Lee speaks during a news conference in Yangon, Myanmar July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/Files

“From what I see right now I’m not sure if they are feeling pressured. I’m not sure if there is the right kind of pressure placed on the military commanders and the generals,” Lee said by phone from Seoul.