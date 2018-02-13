FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
World News
February 13, 2018 / 4:54 PM / a day ago

U.S. says Myanmar denial of ethnic cleansing is 'preposterous'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Myanmar’s government was preventing the United Nations Security Council and other groups from traveling to Rakhine state because they want to ensure “no one contradicts their preposterous denials” of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.

“This council must hold the military accountable for their actions and pressure Aung San Suu Kyi to acknowledge these horrific acts that are taking place in her country,” Haley told a meeting of the 15-member council on Myanmar

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.