FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. rights forum condemns crimes against Rohingya, seeks access, justice
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 2 days ago

U.N. rights forum condemns crimes against Rohingya, seeks access, justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday condemned “the very likely commission of crimes against humanity” against Rohingya in Myanmar and called on the government to ensure justice for victims and access for U.N. investigators and aid workers.

Rohingya refugees build a school at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The 47 member forum adopted a resolution brought by Bangladesh, which is sheltering 626,000 Muslim Rohingyas who fled violence that erupted in northern Rakhine state in August. The vote was 33 in favour, three against including China, with nine abstentions, and two delegations absent.

Myanmar’s ambassador Htin Lynn told the Geneva forum that his government “disassociated” itself from the resolution. “Politicisation and partiality seem to be taking root in our work...Any effort by the international community should not be fanning the flames on the ground,” he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.