July 4, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Rohingya continue to flee violence, persecution in Myanmar - U.N. rights boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Muslim Rohingya continue to flee Myanmar’s Rakhine state, with 11,432 arriving in Bangladesh so far in 2018, many testifying about violence, persecution, killings and burning of their homes, the United Nations human rights chief said on Wednesday.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein outgoing United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights attends the Human Rights Council one day after the U.S. announced their withdraw at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Many Rohingya refugees also report being pressured by Myanmar authorities to accept a national verification card that says they “need to apply for citizenship”, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“No amount of rhetoric can whitewash these facts. People are still fleeing persecution in Rakhine — and are even willing to risk dying at sea to escape,” Zeid told the Geneva forum.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

