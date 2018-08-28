U.N. Rohingya report deserves 'serious consideration' - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A report by U.N. investigators saying Myanmar’s military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya with “genocidal intent,” and that the country’s commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted, deserves serious consideration, the U.N. secretary-general said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gives a statement after delivering a speech on disarmament and denuclearisation at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Antonio Guterres told a meeting of the U.N. Security Council the day after publication of the report that accountability was essential for genuine reconciliation between all ethnic groups.

Without himself using the word genocide, Guterres said the report by independent experts found “‘patterns of gross human rights violations and abuses’ committed by the security forces, which it said ‘undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law.’”

“I believe this report’s findings and recommendations deserve serious consideration by all relevant United Nations bodies,” Guterres said.