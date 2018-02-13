FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

U.N. says Reuters report on Myanmar massacre demands 'attention, action'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A Reuters investigation into the killing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and other reports of grave abuses “demand our attention and action,” a senior United Nations official told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

Deputy U.N. political affairs chief Miroslav Jenca called for the release of two detained Reuters journalists, telling the 15-member council: “The ability to exercise the right to freedom of expression and information is a barometer for respect for human rights more broadly.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bernadette Baum

