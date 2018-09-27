FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. sets up team to prepare Myanmar prosecution files

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council voted on Thursday in favour of establishing a body to consolidate evidence of human rights abuses in Myanmar, including possible genocide, and prepare files for any future prosecution.

The 47-member Council voted by 35 votes to three, with seven abstentions, in favour of a resolution brought by the European Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. China, the Philippines and Burundi voted against the move.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

