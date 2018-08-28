FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 8:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. has not determined 'genocidal intent' for attacks on Rohingya - State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has not made a determination of “genocidal intent” for attacks on Rohingya in Myanmar for legal reasons, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“It is a very specific legal designation. It is not one that is easily made. To the average person, of course these things are incredibly horrific and it seems we should just slap a label on something. Well, they’re complex legal designations that have legal meaning and weight in courts around the world,” said spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Toni Reinhold

