FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. pressing Suu Kyi, Myanmar military over Rohingya: Haley
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 21, 2017 / 9:44 PM / a month ago

U.S. pressing Suu Kyi, Myanmar military over Rohingya: Haley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks at a security council meeting at U.N. headquarters during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is worried about the “tragedies” in Myanmar affecting Rohingya Muslims and U.S. authorities are pressing government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar’s military leaders to stop the crackdown, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Thursday.

“Not only have we pressed her, we pressed the military,” Haley told reporters, referring to Suu Kyi. She said U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford was calling the head of Myanmar’s military to say “this cannot continue.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.