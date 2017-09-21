U.S. pressing Suu Kyi, Myanmar military over Rohingya: Haley

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks at a security council meeting at U.N. headquarters during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is worried about the “tragedies” in Myanmar affecting Rohingya Muslims and U.S. authorities are pressing government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar’s military leaders to stop the crackdown, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Thursday.

“Not only have we pressed her, we pressed the military,” Haley told reporters, referring to Suu Kyi. She said U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford was calling the head of Myanmar’s military to say “this cannot continue.”