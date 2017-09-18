FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Myanmar to stop offensive, allow civilians to return
#World News
September 18, 2017 / 9:51 PM / in a month

U.S. urges Myanmar to stop offensive, allow civilians to return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley departs a meeting to discuss the Rohingya situation during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States urged the Myanmar government on Monday to end military operations in Rakhine state, grant humanitarian access, and commit to aiding the safe return of civilians to their homes, said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

“People are still at risk of being attacked or killed, humanitarian aid is not reaching the people who need it, and innocent civilians are still fleeing across the border to Bangladesh,” Haley said in a statement.

Haley’s remarks came after she attended a ministerial meeting hosted by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Myanmar on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Mary Milliken

