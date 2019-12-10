World Court must stop genocide in Myanmar - Gambia tells Hague judges

Gambia's Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou speaks next to Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - U.N. judges at the International Court of Justice must act to stop ongoing genocide of the Muslim Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, Gambia’s justice minister said on Tuesday.

In an opening statement at the tribunal, also known as the World Court, Gambia’s Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou said: “All that The Gambia asks is that you tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings. To stop these acts of barbarity and brutality that have shocked and continue to shock our collective conscience. To stop this genocide of its own people.”