FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Myanmar, Bangladesh sign Rohingya return deal: Myanmar official
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
November 23, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 2 days ago

Myanmar, Bangladesh sign Rohingya return deal: Myanmar official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, a senior Myanmar official told Reuters, for the return home of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled to the neighbouring country to escape a Myanmar army crackdown.

Rohingya refugees walk on the shore as they arrive on a makeshift boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files

“We are ready to take them back as soon as possible after Bangladesh sends the forms back to us,” said Myint Kyaing, a permanent secretary at Myanmar’s ministry of labour, immigration and population, referring to registration forms the Rohingya must complete with personal details before repatriation.

Reporting by Thu Thu Aung and Yimou Lee; Writing by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.