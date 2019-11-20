World News
November 20, 2019 / 2:55 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Suu Kyi to 'lead team' to Hague to fight Rohingya genocide case

State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi attends the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

YANGON (Reuters) - Aung San Suu Kyi will travel to the Hague to appear before the International Court of Justice after Gambia filed a case accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, her government said on Wednesday.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar’s military, which U.N. investigators say was carried out with “genocidal intent”. Buddhist majority Myanmar denies accusations of genocide.

Reporting by Shoon Naing; Editing by Hugh Lawson

