YANGON (Reuters) - The United States temporarily suspended travel for American officials to parts of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, the U.S. embassy said on Thursday, citing concerns over potential protests after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused Myanmar of “ethnic cleansing” in the state.

People displaced by violence walk in the banks of Mayu river with their belongings while moving to another village, in Buthidaung in the north of Rakhine state, Myanmar September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/Files