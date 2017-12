Dec 14 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings said on Thursday it expects its net profit after tax for the first half of fiscal 2018 to be substantially lower than the previous corresponding period.

The department store operator cited lower second-quarter sales as a reason for the drop, saying that reduced foot traffic has hurt its business.

The company said total sales to the end of November were down 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)