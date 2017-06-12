FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ISS recommends voting against ten Mylan board nominees
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 2 months ago

ISS recommends voting against ten Mylan board nominees

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Influential proxy firm ISS on Monday urged shareholders of generic drugmaker Mylan NV to vote against most of the company's nominees to its board of directors, ahead of a shareholder meeting later this month.

Mylan has come under fire for sharply increasing the price of EpiPen and classifying the life-saving treatment as a generic rather than a branded product, which led to much smaller rebates to state Medicaid programs. Mylan faces multiple investigations.

"All incumbent directors should be considered accountable for material failures of risk oversight over a number of years, when warning signs were available to (Mylan) but no actions appear to have been taken," ISS said in a report, citing an erosion in "shareholder value" as a result of the EpiPen controversy.

ISS recommended that shareholders vote against ten of Mylan's director nominees including CEO Heather Bresch, President Rajiv Malik and Chairman Robert Coury.

The proxy firm, however, backed new director nominee Sjoerd Vollenbregt.

Mylan met with ISS last week and discussed the role of Coury in growing the company, and defended his compensation, which was more than $97 million in 2016. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.