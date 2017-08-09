FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mylan profit jumps 76.4 percent
August 9, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 5 days ago

Mylan profit jumps 76.4 percent

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Generic drug maker Mylan NV reported a 76.4 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by demand for products it gained through the acquisition of Swedish drugmaker Meda last year.

Mylan, the maker of the EpiPen allergy treatment, said net earnings rose to $297 million, or 55 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $168.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.96 billion from $2.56 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

