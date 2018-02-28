FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Mylan Q4 earnings fall with EpiPen sales, weak generic prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mylan NV said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter earnings fell due to declining revenue from its EpiPen emergency allergy injector and weak U.S. prices for generic drugs.

The drugmaker reported net income of $244.3 million, or 46 cents a share, in the quarter, down from $417.5 million, or 78 cents a share, last year.

Excluding one-time items, the company said it earned $1.43 a share. Analysts on average were expecting $1.41, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chris Reese

