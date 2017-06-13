FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's N Brown says Chairman Andrew Higginson plans to step down
June 13, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 2 months ago

UK's N Brown says Chairman Andrew Higginson plans to step down

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc said on Tuesday its chairman, Andrew Higginson, plans to step down.

Higginson, who has served in the position for nearly five years, will be pursuing opportunities in private equity, N Brown said.

Higginson, who spent 15 years as an executive director at Tesco, is also chairman of Morrisons Supermarkets Plc, and a non-executive director of Woolworths Za (South Africa), McCurrach Ltd, and the Rugby Football Union.

He will remain in his position as chairman at N Brown during the search for his replacement and handover period, the company said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

