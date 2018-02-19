FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 7:19 AM / a day ago

N Brown names Tesco's Matt Davies as chairman​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer N Brown said on Monday it had appointed Matt Davies, the current CEO of Tesco UK and Ireland, to be its new chairman.

N Brown said Davies will assume the role of chairman from May 1, succeeding Andrew Higginson, who is retiring from the board after five years in the job.

Davies has been appointed non-executive director and chairman elect with immediate effect.

Earlier this month Tesco said Davies would leave the retailer at the end of April.​ (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Sarah Young)

