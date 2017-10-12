FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 12, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 6 days ago

CORRECTED-UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue in U.S. dollars to $599.9 mln from $70.8 mln in paragraph 3)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 5.6 percent rise in half-year revenue on strong growth in plus-sized apparel sales.

The company also said it would partner with Amazon Fashion, Middle Eastern online clothing retailer Namshi and Britain’s Debenhams Plc to expand its online business.

N Brown, whose brands target women aged 30 and above, and those of a larger frame, said total group revenue rose to 453.4 million pounds ($599.9 million) in the first half ended Sept. 2, from 429.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales at its three key brands, JD Williams, Jacamo and Simply Be, rose 14.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7558 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

