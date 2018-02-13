FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Financials
February 13, 2018 / 11:43 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

National Australia Bank expects to meet Tier 1 target by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it expects to meet the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority’s (APRA) target for common equity Tier 1 capital by January 2020.

In July, APRA raised the target for major banks’ Tier 1 ratio by 150 basis points to at least 10.5 percent in an attempt to protect the Australian finance sector from shocks.

Melbourne-based NAB is running behind its three main rivals - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp - to meet the regulatory requirement.

Earlier this month, NAB had said its CET1 ratio was 10.2 percent as at Dec. 31.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.