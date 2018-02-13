National Australia Bank expects to meet Tier 1 target by 2020

Feb 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it expects to meet the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority’s (APRA) target for common equity Tier 1 capital by January 2020.

In July, APRA raised the target for major banks’ Tier 1 ratio by 150 basis points to at least 10.5 percent in an attempt to protect the Australian finance sector from shocks.

Melbourne-based NAB is running behind its three main rivals - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp - to meet the regulatory requirement.

Earlier this month, NAB had said its CET1 ratio was 10.2 percent as at Dec. 31.