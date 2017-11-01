National Australia Bank full-year profit up 2.5 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB) posted a 2.5 percent rise in annual cash profit on Thursday, helped by surging home loan volumes and higher business lending margins.

Cash profit came in at A$6.64 billion ($5.09 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, from A$6.48 billion a year earlier, NAB said. Cash profit excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items.

Australia’s no. 4 lender declared a final dividend of A$0.99 per share, the same as last year.