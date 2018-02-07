FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

National Australia Bank Q1 profit up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd, the country’s No. 4 lender by market value, on Thursday reported a 3 percent rise in first-quarter unaudited cash profit after bad and doubtful debt charges declined.

NAB posted unaudited cash earnings of A$1.65 billion ($1.29 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, in line with a Morgan Stanley estimate of about A$1.7 billion.

Bad and doubtful debt charges fell 23 percent to A$160 million for the period, the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 1.2788 Australian dollars Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
