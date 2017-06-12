FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 12, 2017
#Domestic News
June 12, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 2 months ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 12, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 12

Nagpur, June 12 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on good buying support from local millers amid weak arrival
from producing belts because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Reported demand from South-based
millers also boosted prices
About 600 of gram and 500 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties zoomed up in open market here on renewed marriage season demand from 
     local traders amid weak supply from millers.  
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties recovered strongly in open market here on increased buying support 
     from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions.

   * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal reported higher in open market on good demand from local 
     traders.                       
                                            
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,600-5,800, Gram Super best 
    – 7,800-8,500

   * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,775-5,270         4,600-5,200
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,500-3,925         3,400-3,900
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,500-1,630        1,500-1,624
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,000-8,800        7,800-8,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,000-7,500        6,700-7,200
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,400-5,500        5,200-5,300
     Desi gram Raw                5,900-6,100         5,800-6,000
     Gram Yellow                 7,700-8,200        7,400-7,800
     Gram Kabuli                12,300-13,400        12,300-13,400
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,000-6,300        5,700-5,900
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,700-5,900        5,500-5,700
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,600-5,800        5,200-5,500
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,000-5,300        4,800-5,000
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,850-3,950        3,700-3,800
     Tuar Karnataka             4,050-4,200        4,000-4,200
     Masoor dal best            5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Masoor dal medium            4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,000-7,500         7,000-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800
     Moong dal Chilka            5,400-6,400        5,400-6,400
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,000-8,000        7,000-8,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500       8,500-9,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    7,000-8,000        7,000-8,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,100-5,500        5,100-5,400
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          3,100-3,400         3,100-3,300
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,000        2,900-3,000
     Watana White (100 INR/KG)           3,400-3,600           3,400-3,600
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,000-4,500        4,000-4,500   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,950-2,050        1,950-2,050
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,800-1,900        1,800-1,900   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,150-2,350           2,150-2,350         
     Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG)    1,850-2,050        1,850-2,050
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,100-3,500        3,100-3,500    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,300-2,800        2,300-2,800           
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        2,900-3,400        2,900-3,400
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,500-4,000        3,500-4,000    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,200        3,000-3,200    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,800        2,500-2,800
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)       2,300-2,500        2,300-2,500   
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,800        2,600-2,800   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)           4,500-5,000        4,500-5,000    
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300    
     Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG)           4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG)    6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000 
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,200        5,800-6,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-14,000        10,000-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,200-8,500        6,200-8,500    
     Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG)        4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    6,000-6,500        5,800-6,300    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,500-5,800        5,100-5,300   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,200        1,900-2,200    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-1,900        1,800-1,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

