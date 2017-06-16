FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 16, 2017
#Domestic News
June 16, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 16, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 16

Nagpur, June 16 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from
producing regions. Reports about good monsoon in this season and downward trend in Madhya
Pradesh pulses also affected prices.
About 1,100 of gram and 550 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid increased 
     arrival from producing belts.  
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.

   * Wheat mill quality and wheat Sharbati varieties reported down in open market on poor 
     buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like 
     Punjab and Haryana.                       
                                            
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,600-5,800, Gram Super best 
    – 7,800-8,500

   * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,600-5,050         4,700-5,120
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,400-3,830         3,400-3,910
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,500-1,645        1,500-1,630
     Gram Super Best Bold            8,000-8,800        7,800-8,500
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,400-5,500        5,400-5,500
     Desi gram Raw                5,800-6,000         5,850-6,050
     Gram Yellow                 7,700-8,200        7,700-8,200
     Gram Kabuli                12,300-13,400        12,300-13,400
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             6,000-6,300        6,000-6,300
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,700-5,900        5,700-5,900
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,600-5,800        5,600-5,800
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        5,000-5,300        5,000-5,300
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,850-3,950        3,850-3,950
     Tuar Karnataka             4,100-4,250        4,100-4,250
     Masoor dal best            5,000-5,500        5,000-5,500
     Masoor dal medium            4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,000-7,500         7,000-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800
     Moong dal Chilka            5,400-6,400        5,400-6,400
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            7,100-8,100        7,100-8,100
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500       8,500-9,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    7,000-8,000        7,000-8,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,100-5,500        5,100-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          3,100-3,400         3,100-3,400
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,950-3,050        2,950-3,050
     Watana White (100 INR/KG)           3,500-3,700           3,500-3,700
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,100-4,600        4,100-4,600   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,950-2,050        1,950-2,050
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,800-1,900   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,150-2,350           2,150-2,350         
     Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG)    1,850-2,050        1,850-2,050
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,500        3,100-3,500    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,800        2,300-2,800           
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        2,800-3,200        2,800-3,200
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,500-4,000        3,500-4,000    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,200        3,000-3,200    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,800        2,500-2,800
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)       2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400   
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,800        2,600-2,800   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)           4,500-5,000        4,500-5,000    
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300    
     Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG)           4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG)    6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800 
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,200        5,800-6,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-14,000        10,000-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,000-8,000        6,000-8,000    
     Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG)        4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,200        1,900-2,200    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-1,900        1,800-1,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 1.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 39 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

