Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 27, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 27 Nagpur, June 27 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy rains since last two days in the region. Repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices. About 800 of gram and 500 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties suffered heavily in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Reports about bumper tuar production in this season also affected sentiment. * Masoor varieties firmed up in open market here on good buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,600-5,800, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,500 * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,550-5,020 4,400-4,870 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,450-3,870 3,350-3,700 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,632 1,500-1,620 Gram Super Best Bold 7,000-8,000 7,300-8,300 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,500-6,800 6,800-7,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,400-5,500 Desi gram Raw 5,400-5,500 5,600-5,800 Gram Yellow 7,000-8,000 7,200-7,300 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 5,900-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,700-5,000 4,800-5,000 Tuar Gavarani New 3,400-3,600 3,800-3,900 Tuar Karnataka 3,800-4,000 4,000-4,100 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,000-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,700-4,900 4,500-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,000-6,200 5,000-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,100-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,800 2,300-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : 41.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)