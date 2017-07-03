Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUL 03, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-July 3 Nagpur, July 3 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing region because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices. About 700 of gram and 500 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported strong in open market on renewed demand from local traders. Government GST announcement also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties also recovered in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,600-5,800, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,500 * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,600-4,920 4,500-4,920 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,500-3,790 3,500-3,700 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,550-1,661 1,500-1,635 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,300-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,600-7,000 6,500-6,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,300 Desi gram Raw 5,400-5,500 5,300-5,400 Gram Yellow 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,000 4,700-5,000 Tuar Gavarani New 3,500-3,700 3,400-3,600 Tuar Karnataka 3,900-4,100 3,800-4,000 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,900 4,700-4,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,200-6,000 5,200-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,500 6,500-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,950-3,150 2,950-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,100-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,800 2,300-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : 24.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)