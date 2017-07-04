FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUL 04, 2017
July 4, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUL 04, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-July 4

Nagpur, July 4 (Reuters) – Gram and Tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on good buying support from local millers amid thin
supply from producing region because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise in Madhya
Pradesh pulses and repeated enquireis from South-based millers also boosted prices. 
About 1,100 of gram and 700 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram yellow firmed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak 
     supply from producing regions.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.

   * Moong Chamki recovered in open market on good marriage season demand from local 
     traders. 
                                               
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,600-5,800, Gram Super best 
    – 7,800-8,500

   * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,400-5,082         4,400-4,900
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,500-3,770         3,470-3,700
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,550-1,644        1,550-1,661
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,600-7,000        6,600-7,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,100-5,200        5,100-5,200
     Desi gram Raw                5,400-5,500         5,400-5,500
     Gram Yellow                 7,100-8,100        7,000-8,000
     Gram Kabuli                12,300-13,400        12,300-13,400
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,500-3,700        3,500-3,700
     Tuar Karnataka             3,900-4,100        3,900-4,100
     Masoor dal best            5,000-5,200        5,000-5,200
     Masoor dal medium            4,600-4,900        4,700-4,900
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        7,000-7,500         7,000-7,500
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,300-6,600        6,300-6,600
     Moong dal Chilka            5,200-6,000        5,200-6,000
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            6,600-7,600        6,500-7,500
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000       8,000-9,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    7,000-7,500        7,000-7,500    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        4,900-5,200        4,900-5,200     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        5,100-5,500        5,100-5,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,950-3,150         2,950-3,150
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,900-3,000        2,900-3,000
     Watana White (100 INR/KG)           3,500-3,700           3,500-3,700
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,100-4,600        4,100-4,600   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,950-2,050        1,950-2,050
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,850-1,950        1,850-1,950   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,150-2,350           2,150-2,350         
     Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG)    1,800-2,000        1,800-2,000
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,100-2,300        2,100-2,300    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,800-2,000        1,800-2,000
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,500        3,100-3,500    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,800        2,300-2,800           
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        2,800-3,200        2,800-3,200
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,500-4,000        3,500-4,000    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,200        3,000-3,200    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,800        2,500-2,800
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)       2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400   
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,600-2,800        2,600-2,800   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,400-2,500        2,400-2,500   
     Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)           4,500-5,000        4,500-5,000    
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300    
     Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG)           4,800-5,200        4,800-5,200
     Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG)    6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800 
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,200        5,800-6,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-14,000        10,000-14,000     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,000-8,000        6,000-8,000    
     Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG)        4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,200        1,900-2,200    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-1,900        1,800-1,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.7 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. 
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi Parna.

0 : 0
