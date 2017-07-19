Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUL 19, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-July 19 Nagpur, July 19 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy rains. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment. About 600 of gram and 300 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Wheat mill quality reported higher in open market here on increased demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-3,975, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,500-5,700, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,200-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-7,200, Gram – 5,300-5,450, Gram Super best – 7,200-8,000 * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,600-5,220 4,550-5,180 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,450-3,810 3,450-3,700 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,550-1,690 1,550-1,674 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Desi gram Raw 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Gram Yellow 7,100-8,100 7,100-8,100 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 3,950-4,050 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,300 5,500-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,500 6,500-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,500 7,500-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-2,950 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,300 2,800-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : 24.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)