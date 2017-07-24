Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- July 24, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market- July 24, 2017 Nagpur, July 24 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices quoted down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Weak trend in other pulses mandis also affected sentiment. About 800 of gram and 200 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on lack of demand from local traders. * Moong varieties and Batri dal declined in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-3,950, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,500-5,700, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,200-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-7,200, Gram – 5,300-5,400, Gram Super best – 7,200-8,000 * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,600-5,140 4,600-5,230 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,450-3,700 3,340-3,770 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,550-1,690 1,550-1,674 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Desi gram Raw 5,350-5,450 5,400-5,500 Gram Yellow 7,100-8,100 7,100-8,100 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Tuar Karnataka 3,950-4,050 3,950-4,050 Masoor dal best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,700-7,000 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,000-6,500 6,200-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,200-6,000 5,400-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,400 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,500 7,500-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-2,950 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,300 2,800-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : 3.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)