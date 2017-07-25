FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- July 25, 2017
#Domestic News
July 25, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 12 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- July 25, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-July 25

Nagpur, July 25 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram
prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. 
About 700 of gram and 200 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders.

   * Wheat Lokwant firmed up in open market here on increased seasonal demand from 
     local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. 
                                               
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-3,950, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,500-5,700, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,200-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-7,200, Gram – 5,300-5,400, Gram Super best 
    – 7,200-8,000

   * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  5,000-5,120         4,800-5,120
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,400-3,750         3,350-3,750
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,550-1,690         1,550-1,674
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,700-7,000        6,700-7,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,300-5,400        5,300-5,400
     Desi gram Raw                5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
     Gram Yellow                 7,100-8,100        7,100-8,100
     Gram Kabuli                12,300-13,400        12,300-13,400
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,200-5,500        5,200-5,500
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        4,800-5,100        4,800-5,100
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,950-4,050        3,900-4,000
     Tuar Karnataka             3,950-4,050        3,950-4,050
     Masoor dal best            4,800-5,000        4,800-5,000
     Masoor dal medium            4,400-4,600        4,400-4,600
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,700-7,000         6,700-7,000
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,000-6,500        6,000-6,500
     Moong dal Chilka            5,200-6,000        5,200-6,000
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            6,900-7,400        6,900-7,400
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,500       7,500-8,500 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,800-7,200        6,800-7,200    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        4,400-4,900        4,400-4,900     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        4,500-4,800        4,500-4,800
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,850-3,050         2,850-3,050
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,850-3,000        2,850-2,950
     Watana White (100 INR/KG)           3,500-3,700           3,500-3,700
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,100-4,600        4,100-4,600   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,100-2,350    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,050
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,600        3,000-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        2,700-3,300        2,800-3,400
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,500        3,300-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,100        3,000-3,100    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,800        2,500-2,800
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)       2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,650        2,500-2,650   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)           4,500-5,000        4,500-5,000    
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300    
     Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG)           4,800-5,500        4,800-5,500
     Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG)    6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800 
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,200        5,800-6,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-13,500        10,000-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG)        4,600-5,000        4,600-5,000
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,200        1,900-2,200    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-1,900        1,800-1,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 1.9 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

0 : 0
