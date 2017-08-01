FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- August 1, 2017
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 1, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 4 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- August 1, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-August 1

Nagpur, August 1 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak
supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from
South-based millers also boosted prices. 
About 700 of gram and 400 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar gavarani reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid 
     increased supply from producing belts.

   * Udid varieties declined sharply in open market on lack of demand from local traders 
     amid good supply from producing regions. 
                                               
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,400-3,6500, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,100-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,200-7,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-7,200, Gram – 4,500-4,700, Gram Super best 
    – 7,400-7,700

   * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,600-5,040         4,500-5,000
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,300-3,700         3,100-3,590
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,550-1,708         1,600-1,700
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,500-8,000        7,500-8,000
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            6,700-7,000        6,700-7,000
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,000-5,100        5,000-5,100
     Desi gram Raw                4,700-4,900         4,700-4,900
     Gram Yellow                 7,100-8,100        7,100-8,100
     Gram Kabuli                12,300-13,400        12,300-13,400
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             5,400-5,700        5,400-5,700
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,200-5,300        5,200-5,300
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,000-5,200        5,000-5,200
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        4,700-5,000        4,700-5,000
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,600-3,700        3,650-3,750
     Tuar Karnataka             3,750-3,900        3,750-3,900
     Masoor dal best            4,700-4,900        4,700-4,900
     Masoor dal medium            4,400-4,600        4,400-4,600
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,700-7,000         6,700-7,000
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,000-6,500        6,000-6,500
     Moong dal Chilka            5,200-5,800        5,200-5,800
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,000       7,500-8,200 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,500-7,000        6,800-7,200    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,500        4,200-4,700     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        4,500-5,000        4,500-5,000
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,800-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,850-3,000        2,850-2,950
     Watana White (100 INR/KG)           3,500-3,700           3,500-3,700
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,100-4,600        4,100-4,600   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,400        2,200-2,400    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,100        1,900-2,100
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,600        3,000-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        2,700-3,300        2,800-3,400
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,500        3,300-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,100        3,000-3,100    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,800        2,500-2,800
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)       2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,650   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG)        3,700-4,000        3,700-4,000
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)           4,500-5,000        4,500-5,000    
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300    
     Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG)           4,400-4,800        4,400-4,800
     Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG)    6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800 
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,200        5,800-6,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-13,500        10,000-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG)        4,500-4,700        4,500-4,700
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,200        1,900-2,200    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-1,900        1,800-1,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around
and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.