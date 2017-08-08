FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- August 08, 2017
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 8, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- August 08, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-August 08

Nagpur, August 08 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal demand from local millers amid weak
supply from producing regions. Government decision to withdraw stock limited on pulses also
boosted prices. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated enquiries from South-based
millers also helped to push up prices. 
About 900 of gram and 500 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Gram varieties firmed up in open market here on increased festival season demand 
     from local traders amid tight supply from millers.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties shot up in open market good seasonal demand from local traders amid 
     thin supply from producing regions. 


   * Moong varieties recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders 
     amid tight supply from producing belts.
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,700-3,900, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,500-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,200-7,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,300, Gram – 4,700-5,100, Gram Super best 
    – 7,700-8,000

   * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,500-5,260         4,500-5,110
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,500-3,850         3,450-3,800
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,550-1,684         1,550-1,717
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,900-8,400        7,700-8,200
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,100-7,400        6,900-7,100
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,200-5,350        5,000-5,100
     Desi gram Raw                5,150-5,300         4,750-4,950
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,500        12,300-13,400
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             5,800-6,000        5,400-5,700
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,400-5,600        5,200-5,300
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,200-5,400        5,000-5,200
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        4,800-5,100        4,700-5,000
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,700-3,950        3,500-3,600
     Tuar Karnataka             3,900-4,100        3,600-3,800
     Masoor dal best            4,400-4,700        4,400-4,700
     Masoor dal medium            4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,800-7,200         6,700-7,000
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,000-6,500        6,000-6,400
     Moong dal Chilka            5,300-5,800        5,300-5,700
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            6,000-6,500        6,000-6,400
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,000       7,500-8,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,500        4,000-4,500     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,500        4,000-4,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,800-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,850-3,000        2,850-2,950
     Watana White (100 INR/KG)           3,500-3,700           3,500-3,700
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,100-4,600        4,100-4,600   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,100-2,300        2,100-2,300    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,800-2,000        1,800-2,000
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,600        3,000-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        2,800-3,300        2,800-3,300
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,500        3,300-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,100        3,000-3,100    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,800        2,500-2,800
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)       2,350-2,450        2,350-2,450   
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,650   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG)        3,800-4,100        3,800-4,100
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)           4,500-5,000        4,500-5,000    
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300    
     Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG)           4,500-4,800        4,500-4,800
     Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG)    6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800 
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,200        5,800-6,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-13,500        10,000-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG)        4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,200        1,900-2,200    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-1,900        1,800-1,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.4 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 19.2
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with intermittent rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be
around and 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

