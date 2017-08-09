FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- August 09, 2017
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 9, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 5 days ago

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- August 09, 2017

7 Min Read

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-August 9

Nagpur, August 9 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid thin supply from
producing regions because of heavy rains since yesterday. Healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh gram
prices and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices. 
About 400 of gram and 200 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. 

    FOODGRAINS & PULSES
     
   GRAM
   * Desi gram recovered further in open market here on good buying support from local 
     traders amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy rains.
   
   TUAR
      
   * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
     amid ample stock in ready position. 


   * Wheat Lokwan varieties recovered in open market here on good demand from local 
     traders amid weak supply from producing belts.
                                                  
   * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,700-3,900, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,500-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
    – 7,200-7,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,300, Gram – 4,700-5,100, Gram Super best 
    – 7,700-8,000

   * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in 
     scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity because of heavy 
     rains since yesterday. 
       
 Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
    
     FOODGRAINS                 Available prices     Previous close   
     Gram Auction                  4,510-5,160         4,400-5,150
     Gram Pink Auction            n.a.           2,100-2,600
     Tuar Auction                3,500-3,960         3,500-3,800
     Moong Auction                n.a.                3,900-4,200
     Udid Auction                n.a.           4,300-4,500
     Masoor Auction                n.a.              2,600-2,800
     Wheat Mill quality Auction        1,500-1,706        1,550-1,684
     Gram Super Best Bold            7,900-8,400        7,900-8,400
     Gram Super Best            n.a.            n.a.
     Gram Medium Best            7,100-7,400        7,100-7,400
     Gram Dal Medium            n.a.            n.a
     Gram Mill Quality            5,200-5,350        5,200-5,350
     Desi gram Raw                5,150-5,300         5,150-5,300
     Gram Kabuli                12,500-13,500        12,500-13,500
     Tuar Fataka Best-New             5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000
     Tuar Fataka Medium-New        5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600
     Tuar Dal Best Phod-New        5,200-5,400        5,200-5,400
     Tuar Dal Medium phod-New        4,800-5,100        4,800-5,100
     Tuar Gavarani New             3,700-3,900        3,700-3,900
     Tuar Karnataka             4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300
     Masoor dal best            4,400-4,700        4,400-4,700
     Masoor dal medium            4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300
     Masoor                    n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Mogar bold (New)        6,800-7,200         6,800-7,200
     Moong Mogar Medium            6,000-6,500        6,000-6,500
     Moong dal Chilka            5,300-5,800        5,300-5,800
     Moong Mill quality            n.a.            n.a.
     Moong Chamki best            6,000-6,500        6,000-6,400
     Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,000       7,500-8,000 
     Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG)    6,500-7,000        6,500-7,000    
     Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,500        4,000-4,500     
     Batri dal (100 INR/KG)        4,000-4,500        4,000-4,500
     Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg)          2,800-3,000         2,800-3,000
     Watana Dal (100 INR/KG)            2,850-3,000        2,850-2,950
     Watana White (100 INR/KG)           3,500-3,700           3,500-3,700
     Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG)    4,100-4,600        4,100-4,600   
     Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,000        1,900-2,000
     Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG)    1,750-1,850        1,750-1,850   
     Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG)         2,100-2,300           2,100-2,300         
     Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG)    2,100-2,400        2,100-2,300    
     Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG)   1,900-2,000        1,800-2,000
     Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG)    n.a.            n.a.
     MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG)    3,000-3,600        3,000-3,600    
     MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG)    2,200-2,700        2,200-2,700           
     Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG)        2,800-3,300        2,800-3,300
     Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG)        3,300-3,500        3,300-3,500    
     Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG)        3,000-3,100        3,000-3,100    
     Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG)         2,500-2,800        2,500-2,800
     Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG)       2,350-2,450        2,350-2,450   
     Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG)      2,500-2,600        2,500-2,650   
     Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG)      2,300-2,400        2,300-2,400   
     Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG)        3,600-4,000        3,600-4,000
     Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG)           4,500-5,000        4,500-5,000    
     Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG)        4,100-4,300        4,100-4,300    
     Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG)           4,600-4,800        4,600-4,800
     Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG)    6,500-6,800        6,500-6,800 
     Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,200        5,800-6,200   
     Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG)    10,000-13,500        10,000-13,500     
     Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG)    5,000-7,500        5,000-7,500    
     Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG)        4,500-4,800        4,500-4,800
     Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG)    5,800-6,000        5,800-6,000    
     Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG)    5,400-5,600        5,400-5,600   
     Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG)        1,900-2,200        1,900-2,200    
     Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG)         1,800-1,900        1,800-1,900

WEATHER (NAGPUR)  
Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius 
Rainfall : 29.7 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with intermittent rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be
around and 28 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.