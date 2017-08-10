Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- August 10, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-August 10 Nagpur, August 10 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal demand from local millers amid weak arrival from producing regions because of rains. Upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices. About 900 of gram and 200 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * Rice Shriram new moved down in open market here on poor demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,700-3,900, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,500-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,200-7,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-7,300, Gram – 4,700-5,100, Gram Super best – 7,700-8,000 * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,600-5,270 4,500-5,160 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,650-4,000 3,500-3,960 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,706 1,550-1,684 Gram Super Best Bold 7,900-8,400 7,900-8,400 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,350 5,200-5,350 Desi gram Raw 5,150-5,300 5,150-5,300 Gram Kabuli 12,500-13,500 12,500-13,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Tuar Gavarani New 3,750-3,950 3,700-3,900 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Masoor dal best 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Masoor dal medium 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-2,950 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,300 2,800-3,300 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,450 2,350-2,450 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,650 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : 16.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)