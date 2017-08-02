Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- August 2, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-August 2 Nagpur, August 2 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal demand from local millers amid thin arrival from producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices. About 600 of gram and 650 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market on renewed festival season demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka showed weak tendency in open market on lack of buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * Moong Chamki moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,400-3,6500, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,100-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) – 7,200-7,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-7,200, Gram – 4,500-4,700, Gram Super best – 7,400-7,700 * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,350-5,060 4,350-5,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,250-3,790 3,200-3,700 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,550-1,708 1,550-1,708 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Desi gram Raw 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Gram Yellow 7,100-8,100 7,100-8,100 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Tuar Gavarani New 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Tuar Karnataka 3,700-3,900 3,750-3,950 Masoor dal best 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Masoor dal medium 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,200-5,800 5,200-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,000 2,850-2,950 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,300 2,800-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,650 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-7,500 5,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : 9.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)